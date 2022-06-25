Advertisement

Actor Nikhil Siddharth has reunited with director Chandoo Mondeti for the movie ‘Karthikeya 2’ which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster ‘Karthikeya,’ that released in 2014. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts have joined hands to produce this mystery-oriented movie.

Already released character introduction glimpse and posters created lot of buzz on this much awaited sequel. Maintaining the tempo, today the makers unveiled the interesting trailer in a launch event at AMB cinemas.

Going by the trailer, The world of Karthikeya 2 is unveiled in this thrilling trailer, and the spectacular visuals will bring the world much closer. Karthik Ghattamaneni, who is adept at weaving stories with his frames, excels at creating a thrilling mood. The trailer was wonderfully boosted by Kaala Bhaiarava’s background music. Karthikeya’s adventurous journey was the focus of the trailer.

Chandoo Mondeti is planning to hit the bulls eye with mysterious thriller and that is evident with the trailer. Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran and blasts in the trailer with their presence.

Having Kaala Bhairava as the music director, the movie is scheduled to release on July 22 worldwide, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.