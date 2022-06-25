Balakrishna tested positive for Coronavirus

Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy with the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s action entertainer. The actor is tested positive for coronavirus and he is currently in home isolation. The shoot of the film is kept on hold and it would resume once Balakrishna recovers completely. The actor has mild symptoms and he is on the mode of recovery. Balayya is quite active with the operations of Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital on a regular basis. The actor also signed the second season of Unstoppable and the shoot commences soon. He also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the shoot starts later this year.

