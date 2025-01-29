x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP

Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed

Karthi

Karthi is one star actor who believed in Lokesh Kanagaraj during the early days of his career and offered Kaithi aka Khaidi. The sequel for the film was announced soon after the film ended up as a super hit. Lokesh Kanagaraj even penned the sequel for Khaidi and announced it within six months after the release after the film. The shoot was scheduled to take place in 2021 after the release of Master. But it was Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which made the difference in the career of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director turned an overnight Superstar after the release of Vikram and he is rushed with offers. The Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe turned into a new trend and he is quite busy.

Lokesh Kanagaraj then directed Vijay’s Leo and he soon bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Rajinikanth. The film titled Coolie is in shooting mode and the film releases this year. Several other films are in discussion stages and the sequel of Khaidi got delayed. Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to start the shoot of Khaidi 2 this year and Karthi is eagerly waiting for the project though he has several films lined up. Karthi is waiting to score one more big hit with the sequel of Khaidi 2 and they were delayed due to the busy schedules of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Hope the film starts rolling soon.

Next Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP Previous Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple