Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed

Karthi is one star actor who believed in Lokesh Kanagaraj during the early days of his career and offered Kaithi aka Khaidi. The sequel for the film was announced soon after the film ended up as a super hit. Lokesh Kanagaraj even penned the sequel for Khaidi and announced it within six months after the release after the film. The shoot was scheduled to take place in 2021 after the release of Master. But it was Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which made the difference in the career of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director turned an overnight Superstar after the release of Vikram and he is rushed with offers. The Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe turned into a new trend and he is quite busy.

Lokesh Kanagaraj then directed Vijay’s Leo and he soon bagged an opportunity to work with Superstar Rajinikanth. The film titled Coolie is in shooting mode and the film releases this year. Several other films are in discussion stages and the sequel of Khaidi got delayed. Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to start the shoot of Khaidi 2 this year and Karthi is eagerly waiting for the project though he has several films lined up. Karthi is waiting to score one more big hit with the sequel of Khaidi 2 and they were delayed due to the busy schedules of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Hope the film starts rolling soon.