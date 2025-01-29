x
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor of the country and he has several big-budget films lined up. He is a busy man and he is juggling between the sets of his films. But the major complaint is that Prabhas has been taking long breaks from work and this is impacting the upcoming schedules which are planned. Prabhas has a habit of flying to Europe very frequently. He spends 2-3 weeks there if he flies abroad. In this case, if the schedules are planned, they have to be pushed. As he is the biggest actor, the directors and filmmakers are not mounting pressure on the actor.

Maruthi’s Raja Saab shoot is delayed so much because of Prabhas. But the team is waiting to wrap up the shoot of the film. At the same time, Prabhas has a habit of starting a new film and he completes 2-3 schedules of the film when is already committed to a project. But as he is a darling, his producers and directors are waiting for his work to be completed. Sandeep Vanga will direct Prabhas in Spirit and the scriptwork is wrapped up. But he has to wait for a few more months for the arrival of Prabhas. The top actor is currently shooting for Fauji in Ramoji Film City and he allocated dates for Raja Saab in February. A couple of schedules of Fauji are pushed and Spirit shoot is almost pushed by three months. Kalki 2898 AD sequel is getting ready for shoot during the second half of the year and the team is waiting for the dates of Prabhas. For now, it is a sweet trouble from Prabhas for his directors and producers.

