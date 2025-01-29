x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29

Published on January 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP

Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29

The upcoming film directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29, has been generating a lot of buzz. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is currently in production. Recent reports suggested that Prithviraj Sukumaran has been replaced by John Abraham in the film. However, in a recent interview, Prithviraj has clarified that no decision has been finalized yet. He stated that there are still many things to be discussed, and once everything is settled, the situation will be clear. Earlier, Prithviraj was considered for the role, but the plans did not materialize. Now, John Abraham is expected to share the screen with Priyanka Chopra, with several scenes involving the two actors being filmed in Hyderabad.

The official pooja ceremony for SSMB29 was held recently, but the event was private, and the makers did not release any pictures or details from the occasion. Mahesh Babu is expected to join the sets of the film very soon and the next schedule of the film will take place in Kenya. The makers will make an announcement about the list of the cast and crew members soon. MM Keeravani is the music director and KL Narayana is the producer of this untitled forest adventure.

Next Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases Previous All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
Karthi’s big plans for Khaidi 2 are pushed
image
Prabhas’ Long Breaks delaying his Releases
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran responds about working for SSMB29
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple