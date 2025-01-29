All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP

Andhra Pradesh Government is all set to launch Whatsapp Governance on Jan 30, Thursday. The novel governance initiative planned to deliver better services to people of AP, is the first-of-its-kind in India, making the southern state a pioneer in leveraging digital platforms.

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh will launch Whatsapp Governance on Thursday. Preparing for the foolproof launch, CM Chandrababu Naidu held a review with officials on the new initiative at Secretariat in Amaravati on Wednesday. Officials gave a detailed presentation about the features and modus operandi of Whatsapp Governance to the tech-savvy CM.

“AP has always been at the forefront in utilizing technology for better governance. Whatsapp Governance is one more key development in the direction of using technology for public good. We have come up with detailed action plan to deliver the best governance services to people through Whatsapp Governance. Initially about 161 services will be offered through Whatsapp Governance,” said AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, expressing his opinion after the review meeting.

“People can now avail various government services right from their homes, without visiting offices or traveling far. Whatsapp Governance will unveil a new era in digital governance. We have also taken care to ensure that this useful digital initiative does not fall prey to cyber criminals,” further explained Chandrababu Naidu, who is a pioneer in Indian politics to utilize technology.

AP govt entered into a tie-up with tech giant Meta in October 2024 to plan and implement Whatsapp Governance. Initially 161 services will be made available to public through Whatsapp Governance. Services relating to APSRTC, Municipal and Revenue services, Anna Canteens, CMRF and other departments will be offered to people in the beginning.