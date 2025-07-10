Karthi’s next action biggie is titled Marshal

Karthi has huge fan following in Tamil and Telugu states, owing to his diverse script selection and interesting projects. The actor keeps audiences guessing with his choices and now, he is starring an intense fishermen village actioner, Marshal. Tamizh, who made highly acclaimed OTT hit Taanakkaran, is directing this film.

The movie team have announced that on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, they have held special poojas and started the film. Regular shoot of the movie will commence every soon. Karthi is looking different in a period setting get-up which resembles 1960’s outfits.

Latest musical sensation Sai Abhyankkar is scoring music for the film and ace cinemtographer Sathyan Sooryan is handling cinematography. SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu are producing the film along with Ishan Saksena. Makers will announce more details at appropriate times.