Kavitha angry at TRS leaders land encroachments, settlements!

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Nizamabad MLC and daughter of TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has stepped up efforts to reclaim her lost bastion, that is Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

Kavitha who remained inactive in Nizamabad politics after her shocking defeat at the hands of BJP’s Dharmapuri Aravind in Nizamabad Lok Sabha election in May 2019, has been frequently visiting the district these days as Lok Sabha polls are just two and a half years away.

Kavitha is meeting people and party’s activists at ground-level to take their feedback on the functioning of party as well as TRS government.

Kavitha reportedly has been receiving negative feedback from them who are complaining that TRS MLAs in Nizamabad district are indulging in land encroachments and doing ‘settlements’ and making huge money.

They reportedly complained that they are bringing disrepute to TRS with their shady dealings and this needs to be curbed as people in the district are vexed with their illegal acts.

They cautioned Kavitha that she faces the risk of losing again in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024 if the party leadership fails to control TRS MLAs indulging in land encroachments and settlements.

Kavitha reportedly warned two MLAs in Nizamabad and Armoor constituencies and asked them to mend their ways else the party will be forced to take severe action against them.