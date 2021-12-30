Gift a Biryani with “Love With Biryani”

This festive season, get your party hats on and indulge in flavours that redefine the art of gifting and celebration for one and for all. Gift Biryani to your loved ones in Hyderabad – from anywhere, anytime. Order Now.

In Hyderabad, Biryani is an emotion and Love With Biryani knows that! The brand aims to and has redefined the art of gifting across the beautiful city of Hyderabad.

It has created a unique and quite celebratory experience around India’s favourite delicacy. The beautiful packaging, enormous portions, and affordable rates make this an ideal gift for every biryani lover!

The explosion of flavors are sure to leave every biryani lover spellbound! Customers can order from Zomato, Swiggy & LWB Website.

To commemorate everyone's love for this special dish, the brand has also launched the insanely popular Biryani Anthem ft Roll Rida.

Behind this successful venture stands a man who is a certified foodie and a flavourful businessman.

Mr Siva started his prolific career as an IT employee in the UK, but the passion for food has been brewing in him since his childhood. When asked by his parents what he wanted to be when he grows up, Siva nonchalantly said – A FOOD CRITIC!

His kitchen became a chemistry lab, and food became a science experiment. Months of research paid off where his legacy is preceded by authenticity and Indian cuisine.

During a camping trip in Canada with his friends, Siva showed what he had up his sleeve, which coaxed his iconic brand – Charminar Indian Cuisine & The Biryaniwalla in Canada.

His successful endeavours overseas not just include making a mark, but also has redefined how expats and foreigners indulge with Indian cuisine. With multiple establishments across Canada, Siva’s goal post for success keeps shifting with every new milestone he achieves.

Siva prides in providing the best of quality, taste and consistency. A customer only gives you 2 chances, he says. Their kitchen — that runs on the level of a cruise ship – is the heart and soul of their business.

What’s more? His determination and passion has enabled his business to form an alliance with Amazon Canada to provide 3000 weekly meals and also plans to leave a mark on the UK too.

“My journey from Computer and Keyboard to Ladle and Pan will always be driven by passion, hard work and a lot of determination”, he says.

“Food and music cut across all cultures and boundaries, and that is what has been done through Love with Biryani”, Siva concludes.

With an array of over 60+ Biryanis, you can order delicious varieties of Biryani that are delivered to showcase quality, authenticity, and deliciousness.

The food and the packaging instill love, joy, and celebrations all through the purest form of Hyderabadi essence, the Biryani!

Join hands with the Love with Biryani team to share the dream of Gifting through Indulgence throughout the globe. We’re accepting Franchise requests. Visit this page https://lovewithbiryani.com/franchise and share the details; our team will get back to you.

New year offer: https://lovewithbiryani.com/newyear-offer …. Order NOW!

