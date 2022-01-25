Kavitha, Harish join KCR, KTR’s ‘letter war’!

TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and his son, IT minister K.T.Rama Rao have launched a ‘letter war’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government at the Centre.

For the past one month, KCR and KTR are writing letters to PM Narendra Modi and union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat etc pointing out discrimination being meted out to Telangana in sanctioning of projects and funds, on pending state bifurcation promises and demanding more funds and projects to Telangana in upcoming Union Budget 2022-23 set to be presented in the Parliament in February.

KCR and KTR are also attacking Modi and Centre in their letters.

These letters of KCR and KTR are attracting top headlines in newspapers and TV channels in Telangana while some are garnering the attention of national media.

Now, finance minister T.Harish Rao and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha have joined in this ‘letter war’ against BJP.

Incidentally, both Harish Rao and Kavitha wrote letters on the same day on Monday.

In his letter to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Harish Rao took strong exception to Centre not granting funds to Telangana for the development of backward regions, pending 14th and 15th finance commission grants, denial of funds recommended by NITI Aayog, GST/ IGST arrears etc.

Kavitha on the other hand dashed off a letter to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay to answer why BJP government at the Centre did not sanction a single paise to Telangana for conducting Medaram Jatara, known to be the Asia’s largest tribal festival, even after CM KCR writing series of letters to the Centre in this regard.

Kavitha asked Sanjay to answer why BJP government at the Centre has kept the legislation extending 10 per cent reservations for tribals (STs) pending that was passed by TRS government in Legislative Assembly in 2017.

BJP leaders are angry at entire KCR’s family engaging in letter war against BJP.