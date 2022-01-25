Jagan to rollout new districts process in a day or two!

It has now become clear that the districts in Andhra Pradesh will double to 26 soon in the place of the existing 13 districts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reportedly issued instructions to Chief Secretary and revenue officials to start the process of creation of new districts by issuing a notification in a day or two.

The notification will notify the creation of new districts, their headquarters and their jurisdiction. Suggestions and objections will be invited from the public before publishing the final notification.

It may be recalled that Jagan had promised to make each Lok Sabha constituency a district if YSRCP is voted to power when he was the leader of opposition. The same promise was incorporated in the YSRCP manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jagan has now initiated the process for the creation of new districts as he completed three years in office in May this year.

There are 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in AP and as per Jagan’s promise 25 districts have to be created.

But it was decided to created two districts out of the Araku Lok Sabha constituency considering its bigger geographical size and population. Due to this, there is an addition of one more district taking the total districts in AP to 26.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014, Telangana had 10 districts and AP 13 districts.

But in October 2016, Telangana CM KCR increased districts in Telangana from 10 to 31 and again from 31 to 33 in 2019.

But AP continues to have 13 districts to date.