Prabhas and Maruthi film is a Horror Comedy

The news about Prabhas teaming up with Maruthi is making rounds in Tollywood since last weekend. The project is expected to start in summer and will be completed in 50 working days. Maruthi already started working on the script and an official announcement is awaited. Raja Deluxe is the title speculated and the makers have to confirm the news. The latest news we hear is that the film is a horror-comedy.

Maruthi is working with three writers for the first time and the script discussions are going on in a star hotel in Hyderabad. Maruthi generally works on his scripts alone but he is working with three writers for the first time for Raja Deluxe. The film will also have an emotional family drama and DVV Danayya is the producer. The producer also paid a hefty advance for Prabhas recently. More details about the film will be announced very soon.