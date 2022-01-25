Akhanda Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Akhanda had ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 69.50 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster for Nizam, Ceeded and Overseas buyers. This is the career highest grossing film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati.

The film got affected by ticket rates in A.P and has lost 15-20 cr business. The film ran for 50 days in 23 direct centres which is excellent in recent times. It has done well in Overseas with more than 1 Million gross in USA alone.

Area Closing Collections 11 days worldwide collections 8 Days Collections First weekend (4 days) Collections 2 days AP/TS Collections First Day Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 19.20Cr 17.36 Cr 15.27Cr 12.05Cr 6.61 Cr 4.37Cr 12Cr Ceeded 15.10Cr 12.65 Cr 11.10Cr 8.80Cr 5.10 Cr 3.25Cr 12Cr UA 6.10Cr 5.30 Cr 4.63Cr 3.77Cr 2.08 Cr 1.39Cr Guntur 4.95Cr 4.24 Cr 3.77Cr 3.24Cr 2.28 Cr 1.87Cr East 4.15Cr 3.52 Cr 3.11Cr 2.55Cr 1.50 Cr 1.05Cr West 3.70Cr 2.94 Cr 2.55Cr 2.04Cr 1.30 Cr 0.96Cr Krishna 3.60Cr 3.20 Cr 2.77Cr 2.26Cr 1.24 Cr 0.81Cr Nellore 2.60Cr 2.25 Cr 2Cr 1.70Cr 1.17 Cr 0.93Cr Andhra 45.20Cr 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 59.40Cr 36.41 Cr 21.28 Cr 14.63Cr 49 Cr ROI 5Cr 4.20 Cr 3.75Cr 3.10 Cr 4.50 Cr OS 5Cr 4.80 Cr 4.40Cr 4 Cr 2.50 Cr Worldwide 69.40Cr 60.46 Cr 53.35Cr 43.51 Cr 56 Cr