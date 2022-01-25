Akhanda Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Akhanda had ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 69.50 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster for Nizam, Ceeded and Overseas buyers. This is the career highest grossing film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati.
The film got affected by ticket rates in A.P and has lost 15-20 cr business. The film ran for 50 days in 23 direct centres which is excellent in recent times. It has done well in Overseas with more than 1 Million gross in USA alone.
|Area
|Closing Collections
|11 days worldwide collections
|8 Days Collections
|First weekend (4 days) Collections
|2 days AP/TS Collections
|First Day Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|19.20Cr
|17.36 Cr
|15.27Cr
|12.05Cr
|6.61 Cr
|4.37Cr
|12Cr
|Ceeded
|15.10Cr
|12.65 Cr
|11.10Cr
|8.80Cr
|5.10 Cr
|3.25Cr
|12Cr
|UA
|6.10Cr
|5.30 Cr
|4.63Cr
|3.77Cr
|2.08 Cr
|1.39Cr
|Guntur
|4.95Cr
|4.24 Cr
|3.77Cr
|3.24Cr
|2.28 Cr
|1.87Cr
|East
|4.15Cr
|3.52 Cr
|3.11Cr
|2.55Cr
|1.50 Cr
|1.05Cr
|West
|3.70Cr
|2.94 Cr
|2.55Cr
|2.04Cr
|1.30 Cr
|0.96Cr
|Krishna
|3.60Cr
|3.20 Cr
|2.77Cr
|2.26Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.81Cr
|Nellore
|2.60Cr
|2.25 Cr
|2Cr
|1.70Cr
|1.17 Cr
|0.93Cr
|Andhra
|45.20Cr
|25 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|59.40Cr
|36.41 Cr
|21.28 Cr
|14.63Cr
|49 Cr
|ROI
|5Cr
|4.20 Cr
|3.75Cr
|3.10 Cr
|4.50 Cr
|OS
|5Cr
|4.80 Cr
|4.40Cr
|4 Cr
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|69.40Cr
|60.46 Cr
|53.35Cr
|43.51 Cr
|56 Cr