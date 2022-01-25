Akhanda Worldwide Closing Collections – Blockbuster

Akhanda closing collections
Akhanda closing collections

Akhanda had ended up it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 69.50 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster for Nizam, Ceeded and Overseas buyers. This is the career highest grossing film for both Balakrishna and Boyapati.

The film got affected by ticket rates in A.P and has lost 15-20 cr business. The film ran for 50 days in 23 direct centres which is excellent in recent times. It has done well in Overseas with more than 1 Million gross in USA alone.

AreaClosing Collections11 days worldwide collections8 Days CollectionsFirst weekend (4 days) Collections2 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam19.20Cr17.36 Cr15.27Cr12.05Cr6.61 Cr4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded15.10Cr12.65 Cr11.10Cr8.80Cr5.10 Cr3.25Cr12Cr
UA6.10Cr5.30 Cr4.63Cr3.77Cr2.08 Cr1.39Cr
Guntur4.95Cr4.24 Cr3.77Cr3.24Cr2.28 Cr1.87Cr
East4.15Cr3.52 Cr3.11Cr2.55Cr1.50 Cr1.05Cr
West3.70Cr2.94 Cr2.55Cr2.04Cr1.30 Cr0.96Cr
Krishna3.60Cr3.20 Cr2.77Cr2.26Cr1.24 Cr0.81Cr
Nellore2.60Cr2.25 Cr2Cr1.70Cr1.17 Cr0.93Cr
Andhra 45.20Cr25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 59.40Cr36.41 Cr21.28 Cr14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 5Cr4.20 Cr3.75Cr3.10 Cr4.50 Cr
OS 5Cr4.80 Cr4.40Cr4 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide 69.40Cr60.46 Cr53.35Cr43.51 Cr56 Cr

