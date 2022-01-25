TDP leader Buddha Venkanna released after midnight drama

After seven hours of questioning, the AP police left off former MLC and TDP leader Buddha Venkanna late in the night. He was arrested in connection with his comments on Minister Kodali Nani and AP DGP Gowtham Sawang. He was given station bail and released late in the night.

A case was booked against Venkanna under sections 153 A (making inflammatory speeches), Section 506 (for causing disaffection), Section 505 (2) (for inflaming regional and religious passions) of the Indian Penal Code. Speaking after his release from the police station, Venkanna said that he would not be cowed down by the police excesses. He said he would continue with his struggle against Kodali Nani.

The AP police on Monday evening arrested senior TDP leader and former MLC Buddha Venkanna in connection with his comments against Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gowtham Sawang. The police entered into the residence of Venkanna on the pretext of seeking clarifications about his comments on the DGP. Later, they took him into their custody.

Venkanna had said that the DGP has now become the Director of Jagan Party. He said if Nani tried to attack Chandrababu Naidu’s residence, he would only go back as a corpse. The TDP accused the AP police of being vindictive. It said the police were acting as the agents of the ruling YSRCP.