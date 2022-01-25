Ravi Teja all set for Hindi Debut

It has been the pan-Indian release season for several Tollywood stars after they are keen to expand their market. After the franchise of Baahubali, Pushpa: The Rise brought much more boost for Telugu filmmakers. With no prominent Hindi releases in the coming weeks, it would be a great opportunity for Telugu films to perform well at the North Indian box-office. Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie is Khiladi and the makers recently confirmed that Khiladi will head for February 11th 2022 release as per the plan. Pen Studios have joined the project as co-producers and the talks are on for a grand Hindi release for Khiladi. Pen Studios will release the film in the North Indian circuit.

Ravi Teja and his team believes that the content of Khiladi will appeal to the Bollywood audience and they took a call. Ramesh Varma is the director of this action thriller and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayati are the leading ladies. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in Khiladi and Tamil actor Arjun is the lead antagonist. Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer. Ravi Teja is currently busy with Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Ravanasura. He will soon kick-start the shoot of Tiger Nageswara Rao once he is done with the current projects.