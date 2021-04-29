Kavitha personally handles Covid support line

Former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has made the headlines ever since she launched her outreach initiative with the onset of Covid in 2020.

With the deadly second wave in place, Kavitha decided to walk an extra mile and launched her 24×7 Covid Support Line. Her team is attending Covid distress calls, providing people with basic needs and easier access to healthcare facilities.

While Kavitha had been personally monitoring the progress of her support line, she today (Thursday) herself visited the office and took charge of the whole process. She also interacted with her team that has been working for the helpline and prepared them for the way forward.

Kavitha took Twitter to announce that anyone who requires assistance to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic can contact her Hyderabad and Nizamabad offices on the following numbers: 040-23599999/8985699999/08462-250666 (NZ). She tweeted, “My team will be available round the clock for your service”.

For any assistance, the above given numbers can be used by people for the Covid Support Line to be of any help to them.