Jagan violated bail conditions, says Chinta Mohan

Former MP and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has been targetting CM Jaganmohan Reddy more and more ever since the Tirupati by-election. The reason for this was that Chinta Mohan was totally upset on how his party vote bank was badly hit following the electoral gimmicks adopted by the YCP leaders. The ex MP has already accused the YCP of using over 3.5 lakh bogus voters in the bypoll.

Now, Chinta Mohan began a direct attack on the personal court cases of CM Jagan Reddy. The ex MP asked why the courts were taking a lenient look at the so many illegal assets cases filed against the Chief Minister. Chinta Mohan has asserted that the CM has totally violated the bail conditions but the CBI was not taking action. Mr. Jagan Reddy has been appointing all those IAS officers who were co-accused in his CBI and ED cases.

Chinta Mohan specifically referred to the appointment of Sri Lakshmi, saying that she has also gone to jail once because of the corruption cases in which Jagan Reddy was the main accused. Don’t the courts have eyes to see how the CM was violating the bail conditions. The general public were asking about the commitment of the courts, said the ex MP.