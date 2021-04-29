Exams will start from May 5: reconfirms Suresh

In normal circumstances, not much noise would have been made about the examinations. Nobody would bother about the inter and 10th class exams except the students concerned and their parents. But, the last few days, CM Jagan Reddy and Minister Adimulapu Suresh have been making repeated statements that the exams would be held as per schedule. This has become obviously necessary in the face of a ceaseless campaign by the Opposition to cancel the exams. Even petitions are filed in the High Court for cancelling the exams.

Once again, Suresh held a press conference and announced that the intermediate exams will be held from May 5 to 19 without fail. There will be no postponement or cancellation. There will be 1,452 examination centres. All of them will be sanitised everyday during the examinations.

What more, Suresh has announced that Covid special officers will keep a close vigil at the examination centres. They will ensure thermal scanning and isolation centres. All precautionary measures have been taken to prevent infections at the examination centres.

The Minister further dismissed the demands by the TDP and KA Paul as mere misinformation campaign on the exams. The Government is taking all steps to keep Corona under control.