Vakeel Saab Early Digital Release: Dil Raju pockets Big

Top digital streaming platform Amazon Prime acquired the digital streaming rights of Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab for a record price of Rs 14 crores. The deal was inked as per the rule and the film was planned to stream after 56 days from the day of the theatrical release of the film. With the second wave of coronavirus all over, the theatrical run of Vakeel Saab came to an end soon and the theatres across AP and Telangana are shut. The audience are scared to watch the movies in theatres.

Dil Raju inked a new deal with Amazon Prime and the digital premiere was advanced. Dil Raju is said to have pocketed Rs 12 crores more through the early digital release of Vakeel Saab. He informed the distributors about the same before he signed the new agreement. Vakeel Saab will be available on Amazon Prime from tomorrow. Sriram Venu directed Vakeel Saab which is the remake of Bollywood film Pink.