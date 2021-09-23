KCR caught between devil and deep sea!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is in a fix on how and when to proceed on TSRTC ticket fare hike and power charges hike.

The Huzurabad Assembly by poll is expected by November end.

If KCR hikes RTC and power charges now, it will adversely affect TRS in by poll.

If he delays the hike till new financial year 2022-23 beginning April 1, 2022, it may affect party in Assembly polls in 2023.

The hike will give weapon for opposition parties to launch agitation programmes across Telangana against TRS to protest against hikes.

If KCR waits until 2023 Assembly polls to increase charges, the TSRTC and TS Discoms will collapse by then as they are already in deep losses.

In Huzurabad, TRS is aggressively campaigning against BJP for increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

If TRS government hikes RTC, power charges now, the BJP will fix TRS.

KCR is reportedly clueless on how to proceed on these issues without risking TRS political prospects.