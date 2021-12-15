KCR finally recognises T-student leaders, gives them corporation posts

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is accused of neglecting students who sacrificed their lives and careers during Telangana statehood agitation.

KCR has been facing criticism of giving minister posts, MLA, MLC, MP tickets and nominated posts in TRS to those who have no connection with Telangana statehood agitation.

Despite this, KCR never took this criticism seriously as TRS was politically strong and won all the elections with a good majority.

But now the situation has changed for TRS in Telangana with opposition BJP and Congress emerging as strong alternatives for TRS.

After suffering defeats in the hands of BJP in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls, KCR seems to have realised the importance of those leaders and students who actively took part in Telangana statehood agitation.

KCR on Wednesday (today) issued orders appointing Osmania University student leaders Manne Krishank, Errolla Srinivas and Saichander as chairpersons of various state government corporations.

Krishank was appointed as chairman of mineral development corporation, Srinivas as chairman of medical services and infrastructure development corporation and Saichander as chairman of warehousing corporation.

All these three student leaders hail from Dalit community. It served three purposes of KCR of giving priority to T-agitation leaders, T-student leaders and also dalit leaders.