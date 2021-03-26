KCR fires on Jagan for “looting” Telangana water

When YS Jaganmohan Reddy became Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in May 2019, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao attended Jagan’s swearing-in as CM in Vijayawada.

Later, both KCR and Jagan displayed bonhomie by meeting several times.

Jagan even visited KCR’s Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad thrice and held meetings to resolve bifurcation-related disputes with AP and TS.

At one stage, both agreed to share Godavari and Krishna waters for the mutual benefit of both the states and proposed to take up ‘joint irrigation projects’ for the purpose.

But all this has now become history after Jagan decided to construct Rayalaseema lift irrigation project diverting Srisailam water and also digging up a parallel canal on the right side of the Rajoli Banda Diversion scheme.

Already both states lodged complaints against each other over sharing of Krishna and Godavari water.

KCR on Friday (today) lashed out at Jagan for taking up both the projects unilaterally.

He warned Jagan that the Telangana government will go to any extent to stop AP’s projects and will not leave even a single drop of water belonging to Telangana to AP.

He said he had extended a friendly hand to Jagan in sharing river water but he had ignored and unilaterally taking up projects in AP in violation of the norms.