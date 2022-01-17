KCR follows Jagan’s failed attempts!

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has decided to introduce English Medium in all government schools in Telangana from upcoming academic year 2022-23. The Telangana cabinet which met at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday (today) took a decision to this effect.

However, KCR’s decision triggered speculations over whether he will succeed or not in implementing this initiative. This is because Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy took this decision earlier and faced backlash in courts.

Jagan had to change his decision from compulsory English Medium to optional English Medium following court cases.

KCR also followed another scheme of Jagan which is ‘Nadu Nedu’ to strengthen government schools. KCR named his scheme as ‘Mana Vuru, Mana Badi’ and got it approved in the cabinet today.

It remains to be seen whether KCR succeeds in implementation of two schemes copied from Jagan in Telangana.