KCR Govt to scrap YSR’s 104 ambulance scheme!

The TRS government in Telangana is all set to abolish “104 health emergency scheme” that was launched by previous YS Rajasekhar Reddy government in 2007.

104 ambulances provide emergency health services to people in rural areas.

There were 107 ambulances when 104 services were launched in 2007.

Later they were increased to 195 ambulances in 2010.

At present, only 120 ambulances are functioning. The rest 75 ambulances were confined to sheds as the government did not release funds for their repair.

The Telangana government is learnt to have issued orders asking officials not to release a single rupee for repair and maintenance of 104 ambulances.

The Telangana government argument is that Asha and ANM health workers are already providing health services in rural areas and as such, there is no need to run 104 ambulance services.