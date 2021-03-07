“Caste politics” heat up in Tirupati, Janasena happy!

“Caste politics” have gained momentum in Tirupati ahead of the upcoming crucial byelection for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.

The latest political developments in Tirupati seem to be unfolding in favour of Janasena.

Speculations are rife in political circles that over 250 key Kapu leaders held a ‘secret meeting’ in a farmhouse near Chandragiri to decide their ‘political strategy’ for the Tirupati bypoll.

Leaders from five Balija caste associations are also said to have participated in this meeting.

In the meeting, Balija, Kapu leaders reportedly decided that they should take part in voting only if BJP leaves Tirupati Lok Sabha seat to Janasena.

If BJP contests this election and denies seat to Janasena, Balija, Kapu caste leaders decided to vote for NOTA option in Tirupati election.

In the meeting, Kapu, Balija leaders reportedly expressed anger at the Reddy community belonging to ruling YSRCP saying that Reddys were politically suppressing them.

They questioned why Balija Bhavan was not constructed in Tirupati when there are Reddy Bhavan, Kamma Bhavan, Yadav Bhavan etc in Tirupati.

They have decided to construct Balija Bhavan with their own funds and mobilising donations from Balija, Kapu castes etc and not to seek the help of Reddy leaders of YSRCP.

These caste politics are making BJP leaders worried as they are making attempts to contest Tirupati bypoll.