YCP close watch on ‘paid voters’ on poll day?

Expectedly, more money is flowing in the present municipal elections in AP. The ruling YCP candidates are full of cash and they are able to sprinkle it in larger quantities than others. Obviously shaken at this, the TDP and other opponents are trying different methods to counter the money power of the YCP.

Against such odds, the contesting candidates are following their own ways to lure even the supporters of the rival parties with money. But, there will be some terms and conditions. The contestants are proposing to give Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 to each voter depending on the demand in different towns and cities. However, every voter who takes this cash should have to clearly show proof that they have fulfilled his promise to cast his or her vote in return for the money taken.

To ensure this, the agents of contestants are giving their own smartphones to the voters and are asking them to take photos of the ballot paper after ticking their choice. As such, this will serve as the most reliable method to confirm they have fulfilled the terms and conditions.

As of now, there is no clear rule against carrying a smartphone into the polling booth. It is also not clear whether the polling staff can object to taking photos of the ballot paper. The YCP is facing serious allegations of misusing this in the current polls.