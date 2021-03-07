Jagan will Cancel AP Assembly if YSRCP Loses in Vizag: ABN RK!

It is the full-time job of Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri Ramakrishna to criticize YSRCP and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. To make people believe that he is speaking only the truth but nothing else, he will also come up with beautiful stories to attract the people!

Recently, RK said that Jagan will cancel the AP Assembly if his party doesn’t win in Vizag in the municipal elections. Also, he mentioned that Jagan demanded YSRCP ministers to resign to their posts if Vizag, which is made executive capital by him, fails to win.

RK also wrote that Jagan has given a serious warning to the ministers saying that YSRCP should win in Vizag. RK claimed that Jagan also asked ministers to be rebellious rather than being good to control the members of the opposition.

After making many comments on YSRCP and Jagan, using the epic story of Kali from Mahabharata, social media users started trolling him badly.