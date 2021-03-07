Cash benefits not paid from Jagan pocket: Pawan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has been claiming huge victories in the panchayat elections. With that inspiration, he is expecting greater response and public support in the ongoing municipal elections. He is appealing to the voters not to vote for the YCP candidates under any circumstances. Once they come to power, the YCP leaders would only push the people into slavery and bondage but not ensure democratic functioning.

Pawan’s anger against Jagan rule comes from the recent bitter experience after the panchayat elections. His party candidate won in the Pamidipadu panchayat election in the Narasaraopet assembly segment. Ever since, the local YCP leaders have been bringing pressure on the officials to remove the pension cash benefits to the Jana Sena supporters in the village.

Senani was very much unhappy that the YCP got pensions of over 150 old age people cancelled. He asserted that CM Jagan Reddy and his party leaders had no right to cancel cash benefits since they were not paying these amounts from their pockets. It was the money that the same people had paid to the Government in the form of taxes.

Pawan told the officials not to surrender to the ruling party leaders completely. The Government employees should be loyal to the people from whose money their salaries were being paid.