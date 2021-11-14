KCR govt’s obsession with “Kia cars”!

The Telangana state government’s obsession with Kia cars has become a hot topic in political circles.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly giving approval to any proposal seeking the purchase of “Kia Carnival” cars to officials or public representatives heading state government corporations.

KCR is in favour of purchasing Kia Carnival cars even for IAS officers.

Recently in June this year, KCR gave approval to purchase 32 Kia Carnival cars to IAS officers who are holding the posts of additional collectors in districts.

KCR gave these cars as ‘surprise gift’ to additional collectors who came to Pragathi Bhavan to attend CM’s review meeting.

After the meeting, all the 32 brand new Kia Carnivals were parked in the lawns of Pragathi Bhavan. KCR handed over vehicles to IAS officers after the meeting who were shocked and surprised to receive keys of new cars without any prior information.

Each car costs Rs 35 lakh and nearly Rs 15 crore was spent on them.

Latest, the TSRTC has decided to purchase Kia Carnival car to the newly-appointed chairman of TSRTC and TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan.

Only in 2018, the TSRTC purchased a brand new Toyota Innova to then chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana. That vehicle is in good condition as Somarapu hardly used it as he quit TRS and chairman post in 2018 after he was denied MLA tickets in 2018 December Assembly polls.

Despite this, the TSRTC has decided to purchase a new Kia Carnival to Bajireddy.

TSRTC is already reeling under huge debt burden. Instead of saving money to turn around RTC, the officials are splurging money.