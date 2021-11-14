Pawan Kalyas’s Blow-hot-Blow-Col policy: no support then, full support now

Is Pawan Kalyan again sending conciliatory signals to estranged friend BJP? The other day, he gave a call to the voters of the state to vote for Jana Sena. Interestingly, he asked the people to vote for the BJP candidates wherever they are in the fray. He said the BJP was a friendly party and that the Jana Sena was in alliance with the BJP.

This is being considered quite significant as Pawan Kalyan did not back the BJP in the recent Badvel bypolls. Despite the BjP claims that Pawan Kalyan will campaign for it candidate, Pawan Kalyan did not even issue a statement. But now, he has asked the people to vote for the BJP in places where it is contesting. Even during the recent protests on the Vizag Steel Plant, Pawan Kalyan stopped short of criticising the BJP. He only targeted the YSRCP.

The BJP is clearly happy with this development. Sources say that Pawan has come to the conclusion that to take on YSRCP he has to be pally with the BJP, which is in power at the Centre. Sources also revealed that the Jana Sena is interested in having an alliance with the TDP also. But, he feels that it can happen sometime later.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan wants to repeat the 2014 winning alliance, which included TDP, BJP and Jana Sena. But, he feels that there is a need to keep the surprise element. He feels the alliance can come true at the right time.