Why has KCR stopped his regular press meets?

Why has KCR suddenly stopped attacking the BJP? Why did he fall silent after addressing press conferences for two consecutive days? Is it because he has realised that the Central Government and the Telangana are in no mood to spare him? Or has he found that the BJP was ready with answers to his accusations?

In his recent press meets, KCR attacked the Central government on the issue of paddy procurement. He also said that the Centre did not give even a single medical college to Telangana. He also accused the Central government of step motherly attitude on the issue of Krishna water allocation and the constitution of water boards.

However, he did not expect the BJP to respond. Union Minister Kishan Reddy pointed out that the KCR government did not respond when it was asked to send proposals on medical colleges. He said that KCR, who did not even apply for medical colleges for the state was raking up the controversy to cover up his mistake. On the issue of Krishna water board also, Minister Gajendra Shekawat said that KCR did not respond when he was told to withdraw the case in the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, neither KCR nor the TRS leaders replied to these attacks. They are studiously silent. Moreover, the Centre has also said that it has released 8453.92 crore for improving the facilities in the primary health centres. Neighbouring AP was given Rs 488.16 crore. No funds were released for Telangana because the Telangana government did not bother to send the proposals. The Centre has clarified that Telangana was among the nine states that did not send proposals. KCR is yet to respond on this. All these are giving an impression that KCR has in fact expose the chink in his armour in his fight against the Centre.