Secret meet at DK Aruna’s farmhouse: BJP to lure TRS dissidents

Is the BJP in Telangana planning a major Operation Akarsh? It is trying to net disgruntled leaders from both the Congress and the TRS? Has it already prepared a list of the people it wants to bring into the BJP from other parties? Is it targeting the TRS leaders with an eye on the local body constituency MLC polls?

If sources are to be believed, the top brass of the Telangana BJP met at the farmhouse of national vice-president DK Aruna on Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Aruna herself is said to be in touch with several Congress leaders in Telangana. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, party state president Bandi Sanjay, MLAs Raghunandan Rao, Raja Singh, former MPs AP Jitender Reddy and Vivek Venkata Swamy were also present.

The main attraction of the meet was newly elected Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. Eatala is said to be in touch with several dissident TRS leaders. He is said to have given a list of the TRS MLAs, MLCs and others who are not happy with the way the things are going on in the TRS. He has reportedly been asked to get in touch with them.

Meanwhile, the BjP has decided to put off the second phase of Bandi Sanjay’s yatra. The much-touted Million March of the Unemployed too has been deferred. Sources say the postponement is due to the election code imposed due to the MLC elections.