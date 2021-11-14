Are cops trying to stall Amaravati yatra by whipping up tensions?

The YSRCP government seems to be unnerved by the growing popularity of the maha padayatra of Amaravati farmers. The farmers allege that the government was putting spokes and was trying to stall the yatra on some pretext or the other. They say that the government is trying to create a violent and tense situation during the padayatra so as to stop it and arrest the farmers who are on a yatra from Tulluru to Tirupati.

The police on the other hand say that the yatris have attacked them. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg said that the yatris attacked the police with lathis on Thursday. She said that the man-pack of a cop was also snatched away. The yatris refuted this claim and said that the yatra was largely peaceful, but the police are trying to whip up tensions.

They also refuted the police claims that the yatra was a violation of the poll code. They said that the MLC elections were indirect elections and the general public were not involved in these elections. “Why should there be restrictions on the yatra, which is being taken out after obtaining permission from the High Court. Moreover, the objective of the yatra is not political. Hence, attempts to stop it are wrong,” said a yatri.

The Mahapadayatra of the Amaravati farmers is now passing through Prakasam district. The response to the yatra is quite good. The locals are flocking to support the yatra when it is passing through the villages. The yatra will culminate at Tirumala where the yatris will offer prayers to the Lord.