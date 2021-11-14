BJP to bag four out of five states, says C Voter survey

Here’s some real bad news for BJP baiter. If the latest C Voter survey is to be believed, the BJP is comfortably placed in four of the states that are going to polls early next year. It is poised to win Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The public mood is still in favour of the BJP, the survey says.

According to a C Voter survey, Adityanath Yogi is poised to return to Lucknow albeit with a reduced majority. Another important pointer is that Mayawati’s BSP is going to get weaker and may end up with less than 30 seats. Its vote base could shift to the Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav and that it could get up to 150 seats. The BJP, which got 350 seats last time, could win up to 217 seats, the survey says.

The survey also said that the BJP enjoys an edge in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, though in Uttarakhand, the Congress is racing to reduce the gap. The survey also shows that the BjP gamble of appointing Pushkar Dhami as the CM seems to be paying off.

In Punjab too, the Congress gamble of appointing a Dalit sikh as the CM appears to be paying dividends. CM Charanjeet Channi’s popularity has climbed up 12 percentage points, says the survey. It also claims that the party has closed the gap with the Aam Aadmi Party, which at one stage looked poised to win. The elections will be held early next year.