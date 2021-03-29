KCR ignores Centre’s farm laws, decides to procure foodgrains from farmers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to ignore the Centre’s controversial farm laws and procure foodgrains for MSP (minimum support price) from the farmers directly for the present rabi (yasangi) season.

KCR on Monday (today) announced to set up 6,408 procurement centres in the villages all over the State. The CM clarified that due to the increase in corona cases, it was decided, as was done last year, to procure paddy in the villages.

The CM directed officials to take steps to give Rs 20,000 crore bank guarantee to civil supplies corporation to procure foodgrains immediately.

The CM to set up procurement centres at every village immediately.

KCR’s decision has brought cheers to farmers across Telangana who were worried over how to sell their produce in the absence of state government’s procurement centres.

Because they will not get MSP if they sell directly to private traders due to which farmers will incur huge losses.

Rabi crops were sown in nearly 65 lakh acres in Telangana this year, the highest ever since the formation of state in 2014 and as such a huge yield of about 80 lakh metric tonnes is expected.