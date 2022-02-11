KCR-Komatireddy bonhomie shocks Congress!

Congress senior leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao displayed unusual bonhomie on Friday.

Both were seen hugging each other, talking and laughing, the visuals of which went viral on social media platforms.

These pictures surprised and shocked not just Congress leaders and cadre but also TRS and all other political parties. This is because Komatireddy is the vocal critic of KCR and his family members.

KCR was in Jangaon on Friday to inaugurate Integrated Collectorate Compex and also TRS district office.

Surprisingly, Komatireddy turned up at CM’s event at the inauguration of Collectorate Complex.

This triggered speculations that Komatireddy is making moves to quit Congress and join TRS. Komatireddy is unhappy at Congress national leadership for making Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief who is much junior to him both in Congress and also in politics. Komatireddy tried his best to secure TPCC chief post for the past three years but Revanth bagged the post unexpectedly.

But Komatireddy’s supporters dismissed rumours of Komatireddy joining TRS. They said Komatireddy attended CM’s meeting in Jangaon Collector office as Jangaon falls under Bhongir Lok Sabha seat, which Komatireddy represents. They say Komatireddy attended this as per protocol and there are no politics involved in this.

But this failed to douse the fire as TRS never invited Komatireddy to any CM’s meetings held in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency earlier.