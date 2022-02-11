DJ Tillu Premieres Today in USA

Young sensation Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty’s youthful rom-com DJ Tillu will be hitting the screens worldwide on February 12th with premieres on February 11th today Friday to begin from 1.30 pm EST in all the centers in USA.

Directed by Vimal Krishna and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film’s DCP hard drives and KDMs have already been delivered to all the theaters yesterday itself. Online ticketing already opened and bookings are going on in full swing in many locations. And prime time premieres are almost sold out in many areas and we are trying to add more evening and night shows to meet demand.

All ticket prices are at standard theater prices and same for premiere shows as well as for regular shows. Cinemark MovieClub, Regal Unlimited, AMC A-list and other theatre subscription programs are enabled for DJ Tillu. It’s releasing in 160+ locations which covers most of the popular locations. DJ Tillu is a full package of comedy, entertainment with crispy run time of 2 Hours 4 mins.

Enjoy this roller coaster ride of love, fun & madness on big screens near to you and stay away from piracy.