DJ Tillu Movie Review 2022

DJ Tillu Movie Review 2022

DJ Tillu is one small film that is making enough noise all over. The trailer and the songs packed a punch. DJ Tillu is a youthful urban rom-com directed by Vimal Krishna. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty played the lead roles in this quirky comedy. Brahmaji and Prince played other important roles. The film is hitting the screens on Saturday during the Valentine’s Day week. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Sricharan Pakala, Ram Miryala are the music directors. Here is the film’s complete review / Live Updates :

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.