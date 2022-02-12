Exclusive: My Home Group to invest big in Tollywood

My Home Group, one of the leading construction firms of Telangana holds a major share of 51 percent in the Telugu digital platform Aha. My Home Group has now decided to invest big in Tollywood in the coming years. They are financing several big-budget films and they will soon make their debut in film production. A lavish film studio that is spread across 50 acres is built by My Home Group in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The studio will be equipped with top-class features and the latest facilities for filmmaking. This studio is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

My Home Group is also holding talks with top stars of Telugu cinema for collaborations. Some big announcements are expected in the coming days from the top firm. They are currently lending finance for Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s project. They are in plans to produce big-budget films in the coming years along with content-driven films. Ram Jupally will overlook these collaborations and business deals. More details awaited.