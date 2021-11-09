KCR makes Harish Rao as health minister

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao appointed finance minister T.Harish Rao as medical and health minister on

Tuesday (today).

Harish Rao will hold the additional portfolio of medical and health along with finance.

Medical and health portfolio was held by Etela Rajender in KCR’s cabinet from February 2019 after TRS came to power for second term in

December 2018.

However, KCR sacked Etela Rajender from his cabinet on May 2 on charges of encroaching assigned and temple lands.

Etela later quit TRS as well as MLA post and joined BJP in June forcing bypoll in Huzurabad.

Despite KCR spending thousands of crores of rupees to defeat Etela in bypoll, Etela won with a big majority deadline to deadly blow to TRS and KCR.

Medical and health minister post has been lying vacant since Etela’s exit in May.

Now KCR has handed over this key portfolio to Harish Rao.

This naturally brought cheers to Harish supporters in TRS who say KCR is giving more importance to Harish after Etela’s exit in TRS.

They say Harish is getting more priority in both TRS party and TRS government contrary to earlier reports that KCR sidelined him to make

way for his son KTR as next CM of Telangana.