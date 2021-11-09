TSRTC Legal notice to Allu Arjun

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is about to send a legal notice to Stylish star Allu Arjun. TSRTC gave an official statement in this regard. Details as follows.

Allu Arjun recently acted in an ad for Rapido app. Passengers can book a bike ride through this app. Allu Arjun was seen as chef at local tiffin centre in this ad. He advises a passenger to book ride on rapido app instead of waiting for bus. In the background, RTC bus with overload of passengers was seen. Allu Arjun was also seen commenting that if you travel by that bus, you will be crushed by the crowds as if a normal dosa becomes a masala dosa.

This ad angered TSRTC employees as well as the management. TSRTC managing director Sajjanar gave a statement that RTC is helping and serving people and it is not right for celebrities to tarnish its image. He also requested celebrities not to indulge in ads that demean the institutions that are serving common man. We need to wait and see how Allu Arjun responds on this controversy.