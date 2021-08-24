KCR opening TRS office in Delhi on Sep 2, what’s up?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has decided to lay the foundation for TRS office in national capital Delhi on September 2.

This decision was taken in the TRS state executive committee meeting chaired by KCR at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday (today).

This naturally triggered speculations in political circles that KCR is making one more attempt to enter into national politics.

KCR had earlier made two attempts to enter into national politics in 2018.

He tried to forge a Federal Front prior to 2018 December Telangana Assembly polls and later also in 2019 before Lok Sabha polls but failed.

KCR is not just laying foundation for party office in Delhi but is also trying to make it impactful by asking all his party MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and other senior leaders of the party to attend the event.

In a way about 200 TRS leaders will attend this event in Delhi on September 2, which will like a show of strength.

Not only this, KCR has decided to completely revamp his party from village-level to state-level by constituting new committees in September.

It remains to be seen whether TRS Delhi office will prove lucky for KCR this time in national politics or not.