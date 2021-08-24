Chair-less chairpersons of Srikakulam

Normally, getting a nominated post is a cause for celebrations. But for some leaders from Srikakulam, who were rewarded with nominatd posts, this has become a reason for feeling down and out. Yes. Some of those who got nominated posts are now rueing that the posts are not even ornamental in nature.

Srikakulam district has got several key nominated posts recently. Chief Minister YS Jagan took special care and made Perada Tilak the chairperson of the Kalinga corporation, Andhavarapu Suribabu as Kalinga Komati Corporation and Dukkal Lokeswara Rao for Reddika corporation. Similarly, the chairperson of the Polinati Velama, Pondara, Kurakula and Srisayana corporations are also from Srikakulam. All these leaders were on Cloud Nine as their services were recognised by none other than YS Jagan himself.

But the real problems started only after they were sworn in. For all these corporation chiefs, there is not even a chair, let alone an office either in Srikakulam or in Amaravti. Their position is unlike the swank facilities and colourful offices of the chairpersons of the agricultural market committees, DCCBs and DCMSs. These posts have protocols too. So they are treated like VIPs. But for the newly appointed caste corporation heads, no facilities are available. As of now, their job is limited to attend review meetings and nothing else.

Now the biggest task before the chair-less chairpersons is to get a chair first to sit. They have no place to sit and no staff to obey their orders. They are now looking towards the government to provide them with the bare minimum facilities.