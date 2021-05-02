KCR sacks Etela Rajender from cabinet

A day after making Etela Rajender, a minister without portfolio, Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday (today) sacked him from his cabinet.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan issued orders to this effect late on Sunday on the advice of CM KCR.

The decision follows after an inquiry committee set up by KCR to probe into alleged encroachment of assigned lands by Etela submitted a report to KCR confirming encroachments by Etela to the tune of 66 acres in Medak district.

Now Etela is left with no option but to quit TRS.

KCR took over health portfolio of Etela on Saturday.