KCR’s controversial comments: Conspiracy behind Telangana floods

Telangana chief minister made surprising and sensational comments regarding the recent Telangana floods. Details as follows.

KCR made sensational and controversial comments that there could have been conspiracy behind the recent floods in Telangana and he has some vague information that this could be a result of man made cloudbursts. He told that earlier there were attempts to inundate the areas of Ladakh and Uttarakhand through could burst induced floods . He told this could be the conspiracy by some other countries to damage our country. He added, the same conspiracy could be the reason for the recent Telangana floods as well. However he countered his own statements by saying these floods might also be the result of climate changes and he doesn’t have any solid proof about cloud burst conspiracy.

The statements of Telangana chief minister went viral and as the statements came from none other than KCR, there’s a discussion going on whether KCR got any clue on this from the intelligence agencies. We need to wait and see how meteorology department, opposition parties and common people react to these statements.