KCR’s emergency TRS meeting: Old wine in new bottle!

When TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao announced on December 15, Wednesday soon after his return from three-day trip to Chennai and meeting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, that he will hold TRS emergency meeting on December 17, Friday, it sent shockwaves not just in TRS but in entire political circles.

KCR’s announcement raised political heat as he called all his ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, chairpersons of various corporations, chairpersons of zilla parishads. All important leaders from state-level to district-level were called for the meeting creating anxious moments among party leaders and cadre. They were worried about what KCR will tell in this meeting and what important decisions he would take.

But when finally this meeting ended on Friday, it turned out to be a damp squib.

TRS leaders who came out of the meeting hall heaved a sigh of relief and when media asked them about meeting details they simply replied, “old wine in the new bottle.”

The decision taken in this meeting was to hold protests across TS on December 20 against the decision of BJP government at the Centre not to procure paddy from Telangana.

Another decision is to send a delegation of ministers and MPs to Delhi to take up paddy issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Piyush Goyal.

TRS leaders wondered whether is it necessary to ask all leaders from state-level to district level to attend meeting just to take those two simple decisions? Can’t KCR take those decisions on his own and ask his party leaders and cadre to follow them?

They asked where is the guarantee that PM Modi will give appointment to ministers and MPs when he denied an appointment to KCR himself recently even after staying in Delhi for three days for PM’s appointment?

But that’s how KCR creates hype in media on trivial issues and garners attention of all.