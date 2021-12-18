Why “Rayala Telangana” proposal is back into focus in AP?

“Rayala Telangana” is the proposal mooted by few Congress leaders from Rayalaseema region, especially JC Diwakar Reddy, when Telangana statehood agitation was at its peak between 2009 and 2014 and when then Congress-led UPA government has decided to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh.

Congress leaders proposed to bifurcate AP as Andhra and Rayala Telangana States. They wanted separate state called Rayala Telangana with the inclusion of Rayalaseema and Telangana districts.

However, the Congress high command had outrightly rejected that proposal and created Telangana State only with Telangana districts in 2014.

Now, it’s almost nearing eight years since AP was bifurcated as Telangana state was formed.

At this stage, the proposal of creating Rayala Telangana again came back into limelight.

Few Congress leaders from Rayalaseema region are bringing this proposal back into focus saying that it’s the only option available to resolve Krishna water sharing dispute with Telangana and also to develop Rayalaseema region.

They want inclusion of Kurnool and Anantapur districts in Telangana and create Rayala Telangana.

They believe that this will also check YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jagan’s dominance in AP politics and will also help Congress to retain its hold again in Rayala Telangana.