Actress Keerthy Suresh, who will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming revenge drama, ‘Saani Kaayidham’, says she never imagined herself in such an intense film.

In ‘Saani Kaayidham’, Keerthy Suresh will be seen portraying a character that the audience has never seen her do before.

Sharing the screen space with Selvaraghavan, Keerthy will be seen playing a character called Pooni, who is trapped in a generational curse that comes true when injustice is imposed upon her.

Talking about the preparation that went into the role, Keerthy said, “My previous characters were sweet, charming and bubbly, but Ponni is fresh, raw and rugged.”

This role demanded that she be lean and mean. “In terms of preparation, I didn’t do anything really,” Keerthy said. “I think the minute I got into those clothes, put that makeup on, and went on the set, stood by the Matador van and watched Arun and Selva sir, I was ready.”

“I had never imagined myself in such an intense film, and thus initially the task seemed daunting. But as the story progressed, it became easy for me to play the character of Ponni, also owing to the easy atmosphere on sets and the freedom to improvise and experiment.”

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, ‘Saani Kaayidham’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on May 6. The film will also be available as ‘Chinni’ in Telugu and ‘Saani Kaayidham’ in Malayalam.