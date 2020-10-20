Kejriwal extends support to KCR

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his government’s support to Telangana, which is battling heavy rains and unprecedented floods that has killed at least 70 people in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal announced Rs 15 crore as an “immediate contribution” to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of the state. “Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts Delhi govt will donate Rs 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked Kejriwal for financial assistance towards flood relief in Telangana.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami donated Rs 10 crore to flood-hit Telangana from the TN Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Tamil Nadu government also said it will be sending blankets and mats to the flood victims. In a letter to KCR, the Tamil Naidu CM wrote, At this difficult time, on behalf of the State government and people of Tamil Nadu, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of all those who have lost their lives in the rains and flood

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh each to totally damaged houses and Rs 50,000 to partially damaged houses and Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city.