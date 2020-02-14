Kerala coronavirus patient discharged after testing negative

A male patient, who arrived from Wuhan and later tested positive for coronavirus, has been discharged after two tests tested negative, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja’s office said on Thursday.

The patient, quarantined at the Alappuzha Medical College, was the second person who had showed up positive in the test.

Following his discharge,m he will be under observation at his house, the statement said.

All the three patients — a female and two males — who were tested coronavirus positive were studying in Wuhan.

According to the figures released on Thursday night by the Minister’s office, 2,397 people are under observation at their homes and 22 are in hospitals.

Among the 402 samples that were sent for testing, 363 have tested negative, while the reports of others are awaited.

The health authorities are counselling those who are under observation in homes via telephone.

The Kerala government, which had announced a state calamity on account of coronavirus, lifted the alert last Friday.